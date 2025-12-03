Steelers Radio Host Makes Surprising Admission About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have the clear-cut candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. Myles Garrett is playing the best football of his career, and the gap between him and the rest of the pack has gotten much, much wider.

That’s particularly the case with T.J. Watt, who some people used to argue was a better player. That’s why even Pittsburgh Steelers insider Andrew Fillipponi had to come to grips with the truth.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he finally admitted that Garrett was the better player.

More than that, he acknowledged that the Steelers made a mistake by giving Watt Myles Garrett-type money.

“Garrett’s better, okay? He’s better. I can see it right now. I stand down on that argument. I admit it. Right now, those two players are worlds apart. It’s the worst TJ Watt has ever looked in his career. It’s horrible timing because you gave the guy, at the time, record-setting money. And one of the reasons why he wanted record-setting money is because he had this urinating contest with Myles Garrett and couldn’t take less money,” Fillipponi said.

Granted, Watt was a superstar as well, and there should be no shame in being the second-best pass rusher of his generation. That being said, his fall from grace has been ugly to watch, especially when you see Garrett putting up career bests all across the board.

Garrett is up to 19.0 sacks this season. He’s on pace to break the league’s single-season record – which Watt tied years ago – and get more than the 22.5 sacks that Michael Strahan and Watt once logged. He’s shown no signs of slowing down, and while he looks frustrated with his team’s struggles, he’s been a professional about it and keeps showing up to play every single game.

Watt’s best days might be in the rearview mirror.

As things stand now, only Micah Parsons might have a chance to challenge Garrett at the top, and he’s still not on that type of level.

