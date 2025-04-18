Chris Simms Names 2 Positions Browns Must Address In Draft

The annual renewal of hope arrives with the NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns despite previous disappointments stemming from quarterback inconsistency, roster gaps, and ill-timed injuries.

The team already features elite talent, headlined by Myles Garrett, who continues his reign as arguably the NFL’s premier edge rusher.

However, even with such high-caliber players, the Cleveland Browns still have noticeable roster deficiencies that need addressing.

NFL analyst Chris Simms recently highlighted two positions he believes the Browns must prioritize in the upcoming draft.

Besides the obvious need at wide receiver, Simms named defensive tackle and running back as the positions the Browns must address in the draft.

“I think there are two other ones that jump out to me. Defensive tackle, I think, is the number one thing there. […] The other one, I think you’ll probably see is obvious too, as they need a running back somewhere.” Simms said on NBC Sports.

The interior defensive line currently relies on veterans Shelby Harris and Maliek Collins, creating an evident need for younger talent with long-term potential.

This situation could make defensive tackle a compelling option when the Browns go on the clock with the 33rd overall selection, depending on how the draft unfolds.

On the offensive side, the running back depth chart appears particularly thin with only Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr as viable options.

Given head coach Kevin Stefanski’s dedication to establishing the run and the strength of the offensive line, adding explosiveness and depth to the backfield emerges as equally important.

Neither position can be overlooked if the Browns hope to improve their standing in the highly competitive AFC North.

