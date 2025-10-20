Chris Simms Raves About Browns Rookie

For years, the Cleveland Browns struggled to find talent in the NFL Draft.

Some of that had to do with all the assets they had to give up to trade for Deshaun Watson, but even with that limitation, they also missed on the picks they did have.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case this year.

Their 2025 rookie class has been spectacular so far, even the undrafted players.

However, running back Quinshon Judkins is in a tier of his own, and NFL analyst Chris Simms recently praised the Ohio State product.

“Quinshon Judkins, he’s one of the better running backs in the NFL. He’s a sledgehammer that can move the pile, get tough yards. He looks like he’s the real deal. Arrow up,” Simms said.

That was the case again in the Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins.

He broke free for a 46-yard run to score one of his three touchdowns of the game.

Ironically, this was one of his worst games of the season, at least in terms of efficiency.

He gained just 38 yards on his 24 other carries, and he averaged 3.4 yards per attempt overall.

Yet, he was again the Browns’ most important offensive player by a significant margin, scoring all of its touchdowns on that side of the ball.

Through the first six games of his NFL career, he has 467 rushing yards on 109 carries, with five TDs.

He also has nine receptions on 12 targets for 62 yards, and he’ll continue to be the focal point of the offense with rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Made Franchise History Against Dolphins