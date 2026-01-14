Colin Cowherd Says Steelers Should Hire Former Browns Coach

After several months of Cleveland Browns fans clamoring for the team to make a head coaching change, the front office decided to cut ties with Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski had his moments with the Browns and several moments in the sun, but after winning just eight games over the past two seasons, it was time for both parties to move on.

While losing a head coaching gig can be the end of the road for some, Stefanski is seemingly an appealing candidate for teams in search of a new signal-caller. An interesting landing spot could be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a location that Colin Cowherd suggested in a recent installment of his show.

“Kevin Stefanski, how sweet would that be. The Browns let him go, two-time NFL coach of the year, Pittsburgh picks him up,” Cowherd said.

"I think it's time. I think Pittsburgh needs a reset as an organization."@colincowherd reacts to news that Mike Tomlin is stepping down as Steelers head coach pic.twitter.com/RbzohHC4Jl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 13, 2026

As Cowherd mentioned, with Mike Tomlin stepping down, the Steelers are looking for just their fourth head coach since 1969. Since then, they’ve had Chuck Noll at the helm, followed by Bill Cowher, and Tomlin has been at the helm since 2007.

This team has gotten accustomed to having long-time coaches in the building, and if they want that trend to continue, it’ll be interesting to see which coach they go with. Stefanski was highly regarded during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, and winning two Coach of the Year awards is no small feat.

Browns fans mostly agreed that his time with the organization was over, but it would also be difficult to see him go to a divisional rival like the Steelers. They’ve been in the shadow of their division-mates for years, and if one of them adds a coach like Stefanski, it could be that much more difficult for the Browns to make headway moving forward.

They, too, don’t have a head coach, and neither do the Baltimore Ravens, which leaves Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) as the only active coach in the division. There’s going to be a considerable amount of turnover in the AFC North before the 2026 season starts, which could provide lots of entertainment and drama for fans.

With so many jobs available, many of those being desirable landing spots, teams are acting quickly to snatch up the best possible candidates. Where will Stefanski ultimately fall after leaving the Browns on a mostly sour note?

NEXT:

Insider Names Which Coach 'Makes Sense' For Browns