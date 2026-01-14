Insider Names Which Coach ‘Makes Sense’ For Browns

Many fans and analysts are asking the same question about the Browns’ coaching search.

Do you double down on what already works, or do you chase the next offensive mind?

That question came up again this week when Cleveland.com reporter Ashley Bastock weighed in on which direction actually makes the most sense for the franchise.

She believes Jim Schwartz should be the guy, but they appear to be leaning in the direction of an offensive coach based on who they have been interviewing.

“I am for Jim Schwartz staying more than most people, for all the reasons that I’ve talked about,” Bastock said. “But it’s tough, because you’ve seen them bring in more and more of these younger offensive minds.”

Keeping Schwartz would mean continuity. It would mean protecting the one part of the roster that actually feels dependable. It would mean moving forward without blowing up the strongest unit in the building.

But the modern NFL is tilted toward offense, whether teams like it or not. Quarterback development. Play design. Explosive plays. That is where seasons are won and lost now.

That does not make Schwartz the wrong answer. It just makes the decision harder.

Bastock is not wrong to lean toward protecting what already works. Fans have watched too many rebuilds start by tearing down the wrong things first.

At the same time, it is hard to ignore how far behind the offense still feels compared to the rest of the league.

This coaching search is not about finding the smartest resume. It is about deciding what kind of team the Browns actually want to be next.

And right now, even the people closest to the situation can see both sides pulling hard in opposite directions.

