Commanders Player Sends A Warning To Myles Garrett

The Washington Commanders have surprised most NFL fans by beginning the 2024 season with a 3-1 record.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has dazzled with his arm and his legs while running back Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 307 total yards.

On Friday, Robinson was asked during an interview with The NFL Network (via “Brandon” on X) what he plans to do this Sunday when he meets the Cleveland Browns, and specifically, defensive end Myles Garrett.

Although Garrett is a formidable presence, Robinson sounded confident.

“I attack. I don’t see names, I don’t see colors. I just see jersey numbers and I just attack. When I see him in a hole, it’s me and him. May the best man win on that rep. It may be him, it may be me,” said Robinson.

Technically, Robinson is correct.

Any pro football player worth his salt isn’t going to pause and make note of who is standing in the way of his objective.

Garrett, on the other hand, is a hard man to miss.

Standing 6’4″ and 272 pounds, Garrett is one of the largest and most ruthless defenders in the NFL.

Not only is he the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but a five-time Pro Bowler and proficient sack artist.

Except for his rookie year in 2017, Garrett has had double-digit sacks each season including 14 last year.

So far in 2024, he has four even though he’s been playing with injuries to his foot and Achilles.

Robinson, meanwhile, has been hit-and-miss in his third season.

In Weeks 1 and 3, he rushed for over 100 yards each against the Cardinals and Giants.

However, in Weeks 2 and 4, Robinson only gained 73 yards total against Cincinnati and Tampa Bay.

