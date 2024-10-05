Stat Highlights The Challenge Browns’ Defense Will Face Against Commanders

The Cleveland Browns’ defense, once a formidable force in 2023, finds itself in unfamiliar territory this season.

Despite retaining most of their key players and entering their second year under Jim Schwartz’s guidance, the unit has taken a noticeable step back in several areas.

Last year, they were the league’s stingiest defense, allowing the lowest QBR and completion percentage.

This season, however, those numbers have slipped.

Their ability to force turnovers has diminished significantly and it was once their hallmark.

A recent stat highlighted by NFL Stats paints a concerning picture for the Browns’ upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders lead the league with 67.6% of their drives ending in an offensive score, while the Browns languish near the bottom at 23.9%.

Cleveland’s run defense is about to face a stern test, not just from the electric Jayden Daniels, but from a red-hot Commanders offense.

Washington ranks third in rushing yards per game (169.3) and sixth in yards after contact per rush (2.11).

In contrast, the Browns have struggled with missed tackles, allowing a league-worst 2.24 yards after contact per designed rush.

Their recent loss to Las Vegas exposed these vulnerabilities, as they allowed a Raiders offense—minus star receiver Davante Adams—to amass 152 rushing yards.

This came as a shock, considering the Raiders hadn’t even reached 71 yards on the ground all season.

As Cleveland’s offense grapples with its own growing pains and works to get Deshaun Watson back to his Pro Bowl form, the team’s hopes of bouncing back from a 1-3 start may hinge on a defensive resurgence.

With one of the league’s top offenses looming, a return to last year’s defensive dominance could be just the spark the Browns need to ignite their season.

