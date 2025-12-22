Commanders Sign Former Browns QB

With Jayden Daniels put on ice for the rest of the season and Marcus Mariota listed as day-to-day, the Washington Commanders have a quarterback problem that needs addressing. In order to fix that, they are calling upon a former Cleveland Browns QB who has bounced around the league a lot over the last few years. It was announced that the Commanders have signed Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Just a couple of years ago, Driskel played for the Browns after also being signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

“Christmas season is Jeff Driskel transaction season,” Jackson posted on X.

Driskel wasn’t with the team long and only started for one game as the Browns were resting Joe Flacco for the regular season finale so they could avoid injury in the playoffs. After his brief stint with the Browns, he was signed by the Commanders and then the Las Vegas Raiders before going back to the Cardinals.

Driskel was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans. He was drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Playing for the Commanders makes sense, considering Driskel was with them last year. That means he is familiar with the team, its coaching staff, and its plays. He may not provide a lot, but he could bring a little boost for the final two games of the season.

He clearly hasn’t been able to establish a firm and reliable place on any team over the years, and being signed off a practice squad for the final two weeks of the year by a team out of playoff contention isn’t ideal, but Driskel will attempt to make the most of it.

