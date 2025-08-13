Shedeur Sanders Suffers A Concerning Injury

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break.

They entered training camp with four healthy quarterbacks, and now three of them have suffered injuries.

According to a report by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns held Shedeur Sanders out of the latter portion of practice after he sustained an oblique injury.

Per the Browns, Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury early in practice and was held out the rest of the way. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 13, 2025

Sanders was reportedly in line to start the second preseason game if Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries, aren’t healthy enough to play.

Now, if the fifth-round pick isn’t healthy either, Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley will most likely be out there for most of – if not all of – the game.

As things stand now, Joe Flacco is penciled in to be the starter, and barring another injury or a shocking turn of events, that’s not going to change.

Sanders, on the other hand, was already facing an uphill road to be the starter.

He got the fewest reps among all potential quarterbacks, and he was still stuck last on the depth chart despite his impressive performance in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders looks like the only potential franchise quarterback on the team right now, even though he’s clearly still a work in progress and far from a flawless prospect.

The Browns aren’t likely to risk losing Joe Flacco as well in a meaningless preseason game, so if this injury is serious, they might even bring in yet another quarterback to the mix to share the load with Huntley on Saturday.

NEXT:

Former Browns Star Sounds Off On Retirement Rumor