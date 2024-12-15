Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Latest Odds Show Browns As Underdogs Against Chiefs

Latest Odds Show Browns As Underdogs Against Chiefs

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t won a game in the past two weeks.

Their last win came in a divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which few people thought they stood much of a chance.

Even so, despite being eliminated from playoff contention, they’ve been fairly more competitive than they were in the first stretch of the season.

Nevertheless, despite being back at home, oddsmakers don’t seem to like their chances on Sunday.

As BrownsMuse on X points out, the Browns are currently four-point underdogs in Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some sportsbooks have them at around 4.5 and 5 points.

This makes sense if you take a look at both team’s records.

The Chiefs are the two-time Super Bowl champions, and they’ve only lost one game this season.

Then again, the Chiefs haven’t particularly been great at covering spreads lately.

They’ve won most of their games by a couple of points, with several of them going down to the wire and being won with field goals.

Today’s game will be in hostile weather conditions, which doesn’t bode well for a Chiefs team that has struggled to get going on offense all year.

That’s right down the Browns’ alley, though.

The Browns’ defense is stout, especially at home, and they don’t have any pressure now.

Conversely, the Chiefs must keep their foot on the gas to clinch a first-round bye week.

It won’t be easy, but this game has the makings of an upset.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Browns Are Bringing Deshaun Watson Back Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation