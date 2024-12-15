Latest Odds Show Browns As Underdogs Against Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns haven’t won a game in the past two weeks.

Their last win came in a divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which few people thought they stood much of a chance.

Even so, despite being eliminated from playoff contention, they’ve been fairly more competitive than they were in the first stretch of the season.

Nevertheless, despite being back at home, oddsmakers don’t seem to like their chances on Sunday.

As BrownsMuse on X points out, the Browns are currently four-point underdogs in Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some sportsbooks have them at around 4.5 and 5 points.

🏈 Browns vs Chiefs 📍Huntington Bank Stadium ⏰ 1:00 PM ET 💰 Vegas has the Browns as +4 points underdogs. pic.twitter.com/cZITPLDH5z — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) December 15, 2024

This makes sense if you take a look at both team’s records.

The Chiefs are the two-time Super Bowl champions, and they’ve only lost one game this season.

Then again, the Chiefs haven’t particularly been great at covering spreads lately.

They’ve won most of their games by a couple of points, with several of them going down to the wire and being won with field goals.

Today’s game will be in hostile weather conditions, which doesn’t bode well for a Chiefs team that has struggled to get going on offense all year.

That’s right down the Browns’ alley, though.

The Browns’ defense is stout, especially at home, and they don’t have any pressure now.

Conversely, the Chiefs must keep their foot on the gas to clinch a first-round bye week.

It won’t be easy, but this game has the makings of an upset.

