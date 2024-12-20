Corey Bojorquez Is Leading NFL In 4 Impressive Stats

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been among the league’s worst this year, ranking in the bottom 10 for fewest offensive yards per game and third-worst in the league for fewest points per game.

In their first year under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Browns have struggled to put points on the board or move the ball efficiently.

That struggle has led the Browns to rely on their special teams to pin their opponents back and attempt to win the field position battle with punter Corey Bojorquez.

The seven-year veteran has done that and more this season.

Currently, Bojorquez is first in the NFL in four categories, showing how impressive his performance has been this season.

Bojorquez leads the league in most punting yards (3,747 yards) in 2024.

Additionally, Bojorquez has pinned opponents inside the 10-yard line a league-high 16 times in 2024.

One reason he’s among the league leaders in those stats is the sheer volume of kicks he’s had to attempt, leading the NFL with 75 punts thus far.

The punter recorded the longest kick this year by booming an 84-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Should that stat hold, Bojorquez will have recorded the longest punt in the NFL for the third time in his seven-year career, an incredible stat for a player who has never made the Pro Bowl.

He is among a handful of Browns players who are vying for a Pro Bowl selection despite the team’s 3-11 record after 14 games.

