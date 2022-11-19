Browns Nation

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area
(Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

 

By now, it is national news that the Week 11 Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST.

Could the game be delayed given the current situation in Buffalo?

 

Travel Ban Implemented In Buffalo

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning.

The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however, if the current travel ban remains in effect, the players may not be able to travel to the airport.

Given the situation, Twitter user Adam Bodnar asked a valid question.

“Are the Buffalo Bills authorized personnel?”

 

 

This Is A Headache For The NFL

The Browns and Bills have already had their bye weeks so it is not as though the NFL could postpone this game and schedule it for later in the season.

Then, there is the issue of the Bills playing on Thanksgiving Day.

Moving the game even one day to Monday gives them little time to rest and prepare for their Thursday game against the Detroit Lions.

In fact, the collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a minimum of three days of rest is required between games.

All eyes will be on Buffalo as the day continues to see if the Bills can safely get out of Buffalo and travel to Detroit.

 

