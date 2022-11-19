Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

By now, it is national news that the Week 11 Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 PM EST.

Could the game be delayed given the current situation in Buffalo?

This. Is. INSANE. Can you imagine 60-70 inches of snow in 24 hours!? That 66" in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills play) could be verified as a 24-hour record for New York State. (The U.S. record is 75.6 inches in Silver Lake, Colorado on April 15, 1921.) @FOX5DC pic.twitter.com/oXd5JMDiOV — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) November 19, 2022

Travel Ban Implemented In Buffalo

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning.

The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however, if the current travel ban remains in effect, the players may not be able to travel to the airport.

BREAKING: Due to heavy snowfall overnight, a Travel Ban has been issued for the City of Buffalo starting at 7am this morning. Only authorized personnel are allowed to travel at this time. A foot to 2 feet of snow fell in different parts of the city overnight. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) November 19, 2022

Given the situation, Twitter user Adam Bodnar asked a valid question.

“Are the Buffalo Bills authorized personnel?”

Are the buffalo bills authorized personnel? — Adam Bodnar (@billsfan412) November 19, 2022

This Is A Headache For The NFL

The Browns and Bills have already had their bye weeks so it is not as though the NFL could postpone this game and schedule it for later in the season.

Then, there is the issue of the Bills playing on Thanksgiving Day.

Moving the game even one day to Monday gives them little time to rest and prepare for their Thursday game against the Detroit Lions.

In fact, the collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a minimum of three days of rest is required between games.

The #Bills game will not be postponed. The #NFL CBA states that players must receive a minimum of 3 days off between games. With the #Bills set to play on Thanksgiving the turnaround is too short. — Hänsel (@UberHansen) November 16, 2022

All eyes will be on Buffalo as the day continues to see if the Bills can safely get out of Buffalo and travel to Detroit.