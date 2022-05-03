Could Nick Chubb Top 2000 Rushing Yards In 2022?

The Cleveland Browns will have a revamped roster for the upcoming 2022 National Football League season.

The headline-making changes they have made have been acquiring star quarterback Deshaun Watson and talented wide receiver Amari Cooper.

But fans should not forget about certain incumbent players, especially a certain player who lines up in the backfield.

Running back Nick Chubb is one of the league’s more underrated offensive weapons, and his production has been consistently strong throughout his four seasons in the NFL.

Could he be poised to join the 2,000-yard club this coming season?

Chubb Is Prolific And Efficient

Because Chubb has played for a team that has only made the playoffs once in his career, he doesn’t get as much publicity as some other running backs of comparable ability.

But his production has been unmistakable.

A second-round draft pick in 2018, Chubb posted 996 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while starting nine games as a rookie, and he has only gotten better since.

In 2019, he had 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second in pro football in the former category, which got him named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

In both of the last two seasons, he has remained over 1,000 yards a year and has gotten a Pro Bowl nod both times.

Chubb is good for about 90 rushing yards a game, but it isn’t because he gets a ton of carries each Sunday.

He has averaged 5.3 yards per carry so far in his career, and he consistently ranks among the top players in the league in that department.

Remembering that time Nick Chubb ran out of bounds while being a good sport. pic.twitter.com/cRBWiMipoG — Picktown Browns Backers (@PicktownBrowns) April 22, 2022

His 5.5 yards per rush attempt in 2021 placed him fifth in the NFL, and the only running back who did better than that was the Seattle Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny.

During training camp last year, the Browns rewarded Chubb with a new contract extension worth $36.6 million over three years.

Although that new deal has likely emboldened him, going from his level of production to 2,000 yards is a big jump that requires the help of some unsung teammates.

Chubb Will Need His Offensive Line To Get The Job Done

In the NFL, offensive linemen get very little recognition, no matter how great a season a quarterback or running back has.

Going into last season, many felt the Browns had one of the league’s best offensive lines, but things went a bit awry.

The 2021 campaign was one in which Cleveland was hit hard by the injury bug, as Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, just to name a few players, missed time after getting hurt.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was in his second season, had an ankle injury, while right tackle Jack Conklin saw a strong season get cut short with a serious knee injury.

It is not known if Conklin will be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Experts are concerned about the tackle position for the Browns, but they appear strong elsewhere thanks to the presence of left guard Joel Bitonio, center JC Tretter and right guard Wyatt Teller.

Will the Browns be able to upgrade the offensive line in the upcoming draft, or at least find a possible replacement for Tretter, who is 31?

A healthy offensive line, plus close to 300 rushing attempts for Chubb could add up to an awesome season for him.