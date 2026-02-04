Cowboys Are Hiring Former Browns Coach

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team making offseason changes to their coaching staff, and now they are losing some of the talented experts leading them. But that may be exactly what they expected, or even wanted.

On Wednesday, Aaron Wilson reported on social media that the Dallas Cowboys have signed former Browns assistant wide receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown.

“#Cowboys hired former #Browns assistant receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown, per a league source. He also has coached on defense and special teams,” Wilson wrote on X.

Bravo-Brown spent six seasons with the Browns, starting as a defensive quality control coach, then moving to assistant special teams coach, and finally to assistant wide receivers coach. Before his time in Cleveland, he also worked for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

It’s not clear what he will be doing with the Cowboys, but there is a good chance he continues to forge a career path that involves working with wide receivers. He has been an assistant for years, but he would likely love to move up, and perhaps Dallas is giving him a pathway for a promotion.

There is also a good chance that Bravo-Brown saw the writing on the wall and knew that his time in Cleveland could be coming to an end. Monken has been tasked with significantly improving Cleveland’s offense, which could mean he radically changes the team’s offensive coaching staff.

Fans are hoping that the Browns improve their wide receiver situation in the new season, which means that bringing in new voices to help coach that position makes a lot of sense.

Bravo-Brown gave six years to Cleveland, but he is moving on as the team attempts to assemble a new coaching staff and head in a different direction.

