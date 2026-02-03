Todd Monken Reveals If He Will Call Plays For Offense

Last season, Kevin Stefanski decided to hand off play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees. Obviously, that wasn’t what the Cleveland Browns needed because the team’s offense continued to suffer after that change was made.

Next season, it’ll be the head coach making the calls. During his first press conference after being hired by the Browns, Todd Monken revealed that he will handle that responsibility during his first year in Cleveland.

According to Daniel Oyefusi, Monken also stated that he knows what he wants the Browns’ offense to be known for under his leadership.

“Todd Monken will call plays on offense as head coach. When asked what he wants a Cleveland Browns offense under him to be known for, he said: ‘To score any way possible,'” Oyefusi reported on X.

When Travis Switzer was hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator, some Browns fans expected to hear that he’d also tackle play-calling. Switzer worked closely with Monken when they were both with the Baltimore Ravens, so they have a working relationship and obviously like performing together.

However, Switzer also lacks experience calling plays, so perhaps Monken and ownership saw this as too big a task. Monken will be in charge of this important duty at least to start the season. If a few months pass and the team’s offense remains in disarray, there may be a call to change this approach.

As for his goals for the Browns’ offense, Monken obviously has his sights set high. Getting this team to “score any way possible” seems simple in theory, but they have shown they struggle to consistently move the ball up the field.

A huge part of that has to do with the team’s quarterback situation, which remains in limbo. If Monken is serious about getting the Browns to score more often, under any means necessary, he will have to figure out who is QB1. Whether that be Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, or someone else, Monken has to get to work at building a strong and more reliable connection between the QB and the rest of the offense.

Monken has spent years working on offense, and it’s one of the main reasons he was hired. So when he accepts the role of playing calls and creates high expectations for the team’s scoring, he is speaking as someone who has confidence in his ability to deliver.

He sounds ambitious, and now he has to back up his words with results.

