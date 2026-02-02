One Aspect Of The Todd Monken Hire Is Flying Under The Radar

The surprise of Todd Monken being named head coach of the Cleveland Browns is starting to wear off a bit. But the comparisons between him and the other finalists will persist for some time.

Becoming a first-time NFL head coach at almost 60 years old, Monken had plenty of time to prepare for this opportunity. He likely always had an ideal coaching staff in mind, especially after his success as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator over the past three seasons.

Monken has brought several former assistants with him to Cleveland, and analyst Brad Stainbrook said that his ability to build a strong staff is an “underrated” part of the Monken hire, which younger candidates Nate Scheelhaase and Grant Udinski could not have accomplished.

“One underrated part of the Browns Monken hire: the staff. He’s already built something deeper than what Nathan Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski could’ve realistically assembled. That matters more than people want to admit,” Stainbrook posted on X.

Almost as soon as Monken was hired by the Browns to replace Kevin Stefanski, he was drawing on his Baltimore connections to create that staff. He hired former Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as the Browns’ new offensive coordinator, and brought offensive line coach George Warhop along as well.

Soon after, he named Danny Breyer as Cleveland’s passing game coordinator, after his work with Baltimore’s tight end group. Monken also went further back into his coaching career to add Mike Bajakian as quarterbacks coach after working together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because Monken is an offensive-minded coach, it is easy to see why he would start building his staff on that side of the ball. But more significantly, the situation with current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz needs to be settled.

Schwartz was also a finalist to become head coach, but after he was passed over, he reportedly became so upset that he may be planning to leave the organization. However, one possible landing spot for the 59-year-old was removed with the San Francisco 49ers about to name Raheem Morris to their vacant position.

So, if Schwartz decides to stay, the Browns could have most of the defensive staff already in place, which would make the unit strong, given that unit’s performance over the past three years.

