Criticism Emerges After Recent Browns Signing

The Cleveland Browns now have six quarterbacks.

Even if Deshaun Watson isn’t healthy enough to play this season, they had four other options before recently adding another.

Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett being out with hamstring injuries is a bit of a blow, but the Browns could have waited a little longer before making a move.

That’s why ESPN radio host Harry Douglas feels bad for recently signed Tyler Huntley.

The former NFL wide receiver claimed that the Browns didn’t need to sign Huntley or any other quarterback, adding that he won’t get a fair chance to compete for a job.

“If there was one team going into training camp that I feel like should not be bringing in another quarterback, it was this exact team and organization. That poor Tyler Hunter, really coming in there to be a camp body. I feel sorry for him because it’s not like they’re really gonna give him an actual shot. You say to yourself, ‘I need to go out here and be amazing so I can put some kind of film together because I know there’s no chance of me making this roster,'” Douglas said.

If there was one team that should be bringing in another quarterback, @HDouglas83 felt like it should NOT have been the Cleveland Browns organization. https://t.co/aqovCqSF2b pic.twitter.com/gdaNpaqrTR — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) August 6, 2025

This isn’t Huntley’s first stint with the Browns organization, and the fact that they reached out to him as soon as some of their QBs got injured speaks volumes about how they feel about him.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be in the mix for the starting spot, and he’s not likely to make the team at all.

Then again, this is just the nature of the league.

Huntley is a dynamic player who could have a place as a third-stringer or a scout-team quarterback, and there’s no shame in that.

If anything, it will be better for him to stay active and make some money for as long as his stay with the Browns lasts.

Also, even if the team has more quarterbacks than it may need, history has taught with the organization that if something can go wrong, it will.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Hints At Unusual Browns QB Move