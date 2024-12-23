David Njoku Might Be Dealing With Serious Injury

For the past two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have dealt with a myriad of health issues that have sidelined starters for several games.

Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals may have cost the Browns another player for the remainder of the team’s 2024 NFL campaign.

Despite catching eight of his 10 targets on Sunday in the team’s 24-6 loss, Cleveland tight end David Njoku could be dealing with another injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that prognosis on Monday during his weekly press conference, analyst Tom Withers shared.

“Stefanski said Njoku is undergoing an MRI, which could indicate some seriousness. He returned yesterday after missing one game with hamstring injury,” Withers wrote on X.

Njoku has missed multiple games this season due to a couple of health issues.

After his team’s 33-17 loss to Dallas during both teams’ season-opening contest, Njoku was sidelined for multiple weeks as he recovered from a high-ankle sprain.

He also missed last week’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs as he dealt with his hamstring issue.

Still, Njoku has had a decent season in 2024 with the tight end catching 64 of the 97 passes thrown his way that netted 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Njoku was attempting to follow up his 2023 season, one that earned his first Pro Bowl nod after he caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

If Njoku is unable to return this season, the Browns could turn to veteran Jordan Akins.

This season, Akins has played in every contest, earning four starts in place of Njoku.

The 32-year-old veteran has 28 receptions for 281 yards and one score in 2024.

