Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals Why He Chose The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of free agent additions this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the football.

They brought in safety Juan Thornhill in order to shore up their secondary, as well as defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who could give Myles Garrett some pass-rushing help on the defensive line.

Cleveland has also upgraded the interior of its defensive line by signing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, whom many felt was one of the best players at his position available in free agency this year.

In his introductory press conference, he explained what attracted him to the Browns.

“With the defensive scheme, that was one of the biggest things, and just how physical the defensive scheme is. It’s attacking. It’s based all on attacking, getting off the ball pretty much. Being able to use my power more to my advantage as I’m attacking everybody I line up against and just getting off the ball, I just feel it’s the best fit for me.”

Cleveland’s biggest weakness in 2022 was indeed the defensive side of the ball, as it ranked 20th in points allowed, and its run defense, which ranked 25th in yards allowed and 29th in touchdowns allowed, was particularly problematic.

Tomlinson’s arrival should help rectify that at least somewhat.

He had 42 combined tackles (20 solo), plus 2.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Tomlinson, who played his college ball for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, was a second-round draft choice in 2017 by the New York Giants, which was the same year Garrett was drafted first overall, and he mentioned how much he was looking forward to playing with the Pro Bowl defensive end and forming a friendship with him off the field.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson set to have a full training camp this summer with his new teammates, the Browns appear to have just about all they need in order to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.