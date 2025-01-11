Dan Orlovsky Says Browns Should Consider Trading Star Player

The Cleveland Browns are looking to wipe their hands clean of the disastrous 3-14 season they just put their fans through, and after a season like that, there will undoubtedly be some tough decisions to make during the offseason.

Cleveland has already fired a few coaches and is looking at a 2025 season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could miss the entire season after re-tearing his Achilles this week.

With so many things stacked against them, Dan Orlovsky believes it is time to consider trading one of the team’s foundational stars.

In a recent episode of NFL Live, Orlovsky said that the Browns must consider trading either the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft or Myles Garrett for a quarterback with a cheaper contract.

.@danorlovsky7 thinks the Browns will have to consider trading Myles Garrett and/or their No. 2 pick for a QB with a cheaper contract 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Fgmwpz9XYT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 10, 2025

Orlovsky pointed out that the Browns will be $63 million short in cap space next year, so their next quarterback has to be cheap.

The only assets they have to acquire a cheap quarterback are via the No. 2 pick or trading Garrett.

He also suggested J.J. McCarthy as an option, which could be a bit of a pipedream since it’s incredibly rare for two big-name players in the NFL to get traded for one another, but Garrett for McCarthy could help both teams.

Garrett just became the first player in NFL history to log 14 sacks in four consecutive years, and he made it clear that he had no interest in being part of a rebuild, so he might have already played his last game in Cleveland.

If the Browns can get a QB out of a Garrett trade, they could solve a major problem and soften the blow of trading their best player.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Deshaun Watson's Career