Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders

Brandon Marcus
A lot of people were paying very close attention to Shedeur Sanders during his latest game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This was a pivotal moment for him to show that he is improving his skills and becoming more comfortable and confident as a leader for the Cleveland Browns. Most people believe that he did quite well in that regard, and breaking down some of his most important plays proves that.

Dan Orlovsky looked into some of the footage and had very good things to say about Sanders’ big game.

“Shedeur was really good on Sunday. There’s a lot of things that were the has-to-work-on-this-getting-to-the-NFL that have been really much so improved. There’s a lot of improvement. Throwing the football, when it comes to the accuracy and ball placement, very impressive. Very, very well done the whole game,” Orlovsky said.

When compared to how he was playing a few weeks ago, it’s obvious that Sanders has been working closely with his teammates and closely addressing the weakest parts of his game.

Sanders has undoubtedly shown improvements, but will it be enough to convince the Browns not to draft a rookie QB in the offseason? There are still questions about which direction the team will take.

In order to secure his spot as the starting quarterback and persuade the Browns to focus on other areas of the roster during the draft, Sanders will need to keep having games like this one, showing that he is consistently getting better and building chemistry with his squad.

Browns Nation