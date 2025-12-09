Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing

The Cleveland Browns were taken down 31-29 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but the coaching staff is still very likely to be happy with Shedeur Sanders’ performance.

The rookie is receiving strong grades from many fans and analysts, including Brent Sobleski, who wrote about Sanders for Bleacher Report and gave him a “B” for his work in the Week 14 loss.

“The Cleveland Browns just might have something in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders threw for a whopping 364 yards, as well as three touchdowns, during his third NFL start. In doing so, he became only the second rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to eclipse 350 passing yards, throw for three touchdowns and run for another. Joe Burrow was the other. However, his interception—which was just a poor decision while trying to extend a play—led to a Titans touchdown. He also fumbled the Browns’ first attempt at a two-point conversion. Despite the loss and a few mistakes, Sanders provided a promising outing, which garners hope for his future as Cleveland’s starter,” Sobleski wrote.

A “B” is right for Sanders’ outing, which wasn’t perfect but was definitely very encouraging. It would have been better had the Browns actually walked away with a win, but since this season isn’t going to result in a playoff run, Cleveland fans can at least rest assured that Sanders is getting better.

That is what matters most, because a lot of people believe that Sanders could be the future face of this team. Therefore, they want the final few weeks of the season to be filled with opportunities for him and chances to show his growth. That is definitely what they got on Sunday, and now many Browns fans are hoping that he can turn in similar performances in the final few weeks of the year.

If he can keep building upon the work he did against the Titans, the Browns will go into the offseason with something to be excited about.

