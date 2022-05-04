Daniel Jeremiah: Mayfield To Giants Trade Makes Sense

Baker Mayfield‘s trade market continues to shrink, much to the dismay of the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina declared itself out of the quarterback trade business after drafting Matt Corral.

And Seattle’s Pete Carrol reiterated his intent to move forward with Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

This prompted a discussion on the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Show regarding Mayfield’s ultimate destination.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah put forth the New York Giants as a team that makes sense.

New York’s Daniel Jones is coming off a couple of rough seasons, along with a serious neck injury sustained in 2021.

And the Giants announced last week they will not pick up his fifth-year option for 2023.

Jeremiah thinks the addition of Mayfield could push Jones to greater heights or Mayfield could win the job outright.

Could Be a Tense Locker Room

One of the great mysteries about the Cleveland Browns’ 2021 season is what exactly happened in the locker room.

Was there a lot of tension, actual infighting, and who were the culprits behind it?

Heading to New York puts Mayfield right into another potentially tense locker room situation.

Mayfield famously said the Giants overthought their options and “went wrong” in their decision to draft Jones in 2019.

Hey it’s Daniel Jones. Baker Mayfield’s favorite draft pick. pic.twitter.com/eyUJa95qMg — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 20, 2019

Jones promptly made a run at Mayfield’s rookie touchdown record, falling just short in 13 games played.

And behind Jones, the Giants signed Tyrod Taylor to a 2-year deal.

Mayfield was angry the Cleveland Browns named Taylor their starter over the rookie back in 2018.

And the Mayfield Era took off when Taylor was injured during a Thursday Night Football game against the Jets.

Would Mayfield Win The Giants Starting Job?

Assuming Jones is still with the Giants after such a deal, Mayfield would compete for the starting role.

This despite Giants ownership all but promising the job to Daniels.

Jones faced all types of difficulties in his three years as a starter.

He enters his 4th season with his third head coach and offensive coordinator and the 5th offensive line coach.

Could the #Giants be interested in #Browns Baker Mayfield? Barkley and Mayfield have a good relationship and would be a good competition to bring in for Daniel Jones. #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/RAbMI97wN5 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 1, 2022

Mayfield will also have to handle the Giants’ rebuilding project in front of him.

New York has 18 offensive linemen in camp, with only a rookie right tackle and 2nd year left tackle certain starters.

Both passers will have chips on their shoulders as they fight to regain their football reputations.

And Jones would probably have to find a mean streak in him to fend off Mayfield.

But This Trade Is Unlikely

Giants ownership really, really likes Daniel Jones and feels they owe him a chance to save his job.

John Mara publically acknowledged his team did “everything they could” to derail Jones’ career.

But New York has a new head coach and general manager, and Mara has deferred to their judgment so far.

So if Joe Schoen or Brian Daboll says Jones can’t be the starter, he probably won’t be.

Baker Mayfield potential trade destinations: Obvious: Seattle Less obvious, still possible: Detroit, Houston Could see it: Tampa Bay All comes down to what the Browns are willing to eat/give up at this point. I don’t buy they’re going to bank on injuries creating a market. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 30, 2022

There is one other matter holding back a Mayfield deal, or most other deals for the Giants.

New York is broke… as far as salary cap room, that is.

At this point, they have to make multiple moves just to offer contracts to their top rookies.

And they are unlikely to spend more salary and give up a draft pick to create a possible quarterback controversy.