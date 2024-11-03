NFL Insider Reveals Denzel Ward’s Status Against Chargers

After more than a year, the Browns are finally receiving positive news regarding the injuries of Cleveland players.

The Browns have had several players return from injuries over the past few weeks, and another athlete is expected to return today against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the news on X early Sunday morning, noting that cornerback Denzel Ward should see the field today against the Chargers.

“Browns CB Denzel Ward, who is coming off a concussion and practiced on Friday, has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play today,” Rapoport wrote on the social media platform.

Ward suffered his sixth concussion as a professional last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The cornerback left the game and entered the NFL concussion protocol, but he’s cleared the necessary hurdles to return to action in Week 9.

Cleveland’s defense faces a stern test with Justin Herbert under center for the Chargers, and the defensive backfield will be charged with keeping the strong-armed quarterback at bay today.

Ward is the league leader in pass deflections with 13 total through eight games.

The three-time Pro Bowlers has also recorded 15 tackles and one quarterback hit thus far.

He’s also among the league leaders in pass coverage, too, as he’s allowed only 17 completions on 41 pass attempts, holding quarterbacks to a career-best 41.5 percent completion percentage through eight games.

Cleveland’s contest against Los Angeles will be the team’s final game before its bye in Week 10, giving the Browns a chance to rest before entering the second half of their schedule.

