David Njoku Gets Candid About His Struggles

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes.

They had just been to the playoffs, and that was despite their starting quarterback being out with an injury.

Unfortunately, Deshaun Watson failed to live up to the hype, and the offense failed to keep its momentum.

However, as much as fans blamed Watson for most of their struggles, he wasn’t the only one.

Tight end David Njoku recently admitted that he wasn’t at his best last season, saying he wasn’t fully healthy.

“It was upsetting, but there’s no excuse. I still had the opportunity to do what I had to do, so I’m striving to do more,” Njoku said, via Fred Greetham.

#Browns David Njoku said he wasn’t fully healthy all last season but said there are no excuses pic.twitter.com/DkejiWysBt — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2025

Njoku played in 11 games last season and posted 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

Those disappointing numbers had plenty to do with Watson’s struggles, but Njoku wasn’t that big of a factor even when Watson was out.

Njoku is one of the Browns’ most important offensive players.

He’s a mismatch in the open field, and getting him going will be crucial to their success.

Fortunately, Joe Flacco looks poised to take the reins of the offense, and they developed instant chemistry in the quarterback’s previous stint with the organization.

Njoku also knows that he needs to be at his best, as the Browns selected tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft and will want to get him involved in the passing game.

