David Njoku Reveals He Has A New Weight On Social Media

In six seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Cleveland Browns, tight end David Njoku has developed into a solid, reliable threat.

He isn’t quite as talented as Travis Kelce or George Kittle, but he is a nice target on third-down and red-zone situations.

Njoku posted a video on Instagram where he claims to have gotten up to 270 pounds this offseason.

He is officially listed at just under 250 pounds, and at least in theory, that extra weight could help him become a more effective blocker.

Njoku may have had his best season in 2022, as he posted 628 yards and four touchdowns despite missing three games, and he caught a career-high 72.5 percent of the catches he was targeted on.

The Dawg Pound will long remember the clutch one-handed touchdown catch he made while facing a fourth down to force overtime in Cleveland’s Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next season, he will have some additional help.

For starters, star quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full training camp with him, which will allow them to build some strong chemistry with each other.

In addition, the Browns just traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who will give them a third legitimate threat at the position to go along with four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones.

With the improvements they have made on the defensive side of the football, perhaps 2023 will be the year the Browns finally start to establish a true winning culture while returning to the playoffs.