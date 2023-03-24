Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Today’s Marquise Goodwin News

Fans React To Today’s Marquise Goodwin News

By

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made another move.

In an offseason full of signings and trades, the Browns seem fully committed to improving their roster.

One of the big moves that the Browns made to the offense was acquiring wide receiver Elijah Moore.

In a trade with the New York Jets, the Browns landed Moore and a third-round pick for their second-round pick.

Cleveland needed to add another weapon in the passing game, and Moore will fit in perfectly.

He is a smaller receiver so it seems like he will fare best in the slot.

Also, he will be a great complement to what the Browns already have in Amari Cooper.

But, Moore is not the only wide receiver the Browns added to their roster in the past few days.

According to Field Yates, the Browns agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

This is another nice pickup for the Browns, as Goodwin adds a level of elite speed to their offense.

Goodwin has not had a ton of production throughout his career, but teams value speed in the NFL.

That is why he keeps showing up on different teams.

Most Browns fans are thrilled with this move and the offseason they are having so far.

Now, most of the pressure turns to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has to make all these weapons work.

There is no reason why the Browns should not have a successful season if Watson is healthy for all 17 games.

Some fans even have optimism that this offense could be the best in the AFC.

While the Browns still have a lot to prove until that point, it will be interesting to see how they respond to high expectations this year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals An Interesting Story About His Gloves

5 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Elijah Moore Has A Message For Browns Fans

6 hours ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion Of Elijah Moore Trade

19 hours ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns drops back for a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Has A Message For Browns Fans

20 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets carries the ball during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Elijah Moore Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe The Browns' Offseason So Far

1 day ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Video Shows What The Browns Are Getting With Elijah Moore

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Announces What Number He Will Wear

1 day ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anthony Walker Jr. Has A Message After Re-Signing With Browns

2 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21.

NFL Fans React To Today's Elijah Moore Trade

2 days ago

Browns Trade For Speedy Wide Receiver

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Lose A Running Back In Free Agency

2 days ago

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles from Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans React To Today's Anthony Walker News

2 days ago

cleveland browns team records

The Browns Have Re-Signed A Veteran Linebacker

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, Broncos Talks

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars during second quarter in the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England.

Fans React To Browns' Interest In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A New Free Agent Linebacker

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

NFL Insider Says Browns Continue To Pursue 1 Broncos WR

3 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, DeAndre Hopkins

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Notable WR Is Visiting With The Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Reportedly Had A Formal Meeting With A Notable C/G Prospect

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Dobbs News

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Signing A Familiar Name At Backup QB

4 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

4 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals An Interesting Story About His Gloves

No more pages to load