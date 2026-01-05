Kevin Stefanski Sends Message After Being Fired By Browns

The Kevin Stefanski era is finally over with the Cleveland Browns. The head coach was shown the door after six years with the organization, posting a 45-56 record. The Browns didn’t announce the move as a firing, but it didn’t sound like a mutual decision, either.

With that in mind, Stefanski shared a heartfelt statement to look back on his tenure in charge of the team:

“After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude. When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms. I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere ‘Thank You’ to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I’d like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success,” Stefanski said in a statement.

Coach Stefanski's message of gratitude to the team, community and Browns fans pic.twitter.com/Mg6OU0z2bV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2026

Truth be told, it wouldn’t be fair to put all the blame on him. If anything, GM Andrew Berry is even more responsible for this debacle, and he should’ve probably lost his job a long time ago. Even so, he may have bought himself some more time with this elite draft class.

Stefanski is a highly respected offensive-minded coach, and he should have no problem landing on his feet and getting another job, even if it’s not as a head coach. That would probably be for the best for him.

The right approach might be for him to take a job as an offensive coordinator for another team, step away from head coaching for a while, and clear his mind.

At the end of the day, this wasn’t even a matter of whether he was a good coach or not. It just seemed that his time had passed, and the team needed someone else to take the reins of the project.

The Browns have plenty of young talent and two first-round picks, so they should have an appealing job. However, they don’t have a franchise quarterback, and whoever gets the job will also have to deal with the never-ending scrutiny that comes with having Shedeur Sanders on the team.

As such, they will have to be extremely careful about who they give the job to.

