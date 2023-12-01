David Njoku Shares Details About His Burn Story For The First Time

This Cleveland Browns team is just different.

The locker room is full of leaders and players who understand the importance of every single game and how their contributions could lead to the greater good.

That’s especially true for tight end David Njoku, who hasn’t missed a single game despite suffering second-degree burns and being advised not to suit up for a while.

Recently, Njoku told the team’s official YouTube Channel the story of how he got burned, stating that it all happened so fast that he didn’t even feel the pain right away.

Njoku tried to light his bonfire and it exploded right in front of him when he poured some fuel on it, but he didn’t even call 911 after.

Instead, he took a cold shower and washed his face with cold water, thinking he had suffered some minor, superficial wounds.

The next morning, he reached out to Browns’ head trainer, Joe Sheehan, who urged him to go get medical attention.

This all happened shortly before a crucial Week 4 divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and 999 out of 1000 players would’ve opted not to play, but David Njoku just isn’t like most players.

He showed up to the Browns stadium with his face all covered and still in pain because of the accident, but he felt this was a “personal” matter, and he just wasn’t going to take no for an answer.

Unfortunately, the Browns couldn’t win that game, mostly because of Deshaun Watson’s absence, but Njoku became a franchise legend that day.