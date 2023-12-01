Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Shares Details About His Burn Story For The First Time

David Njoku Shares Details About His Burn Story For The First Time

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

This Cleveland Browns team is just different.

The locker room is full of leaders and players who understand the importance of every single game and how their contributions could lead to the greater good.

That’s especially true for tight end David Njoku, who hasn’t missed a single game despite suffering second-degree burns and being advised not to suit up for a while.

Recently, Njoku told the team’s official YouTube Channel the story of how he got burned, stating that it all happened so fast that he didn’t even feel the pain right away.

Njoku tried to light his bonfire and it exploded right in front of him when he poured some fuel on it, but he didn’t even call 911 after.

Instead, he took a cold shower and washed his face with cold water, thinking he had suffered some minor, superficial wounds.

The next morning, he reached out to Browns’ head trainer, Joe Sheehan, who urged him to go get medical attention.

This all happened shortly before a crucial Week 4 divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and 999 out of 1000 players would’ve opted not to play, but David Njoku just isn’t like most players.

He showed up to the Browns stadium with his face all covered and still in pain because of the accident, but he felt this was a “personal” matter, and he just wasn’t going to take no for an answer.

Unfortunately, the Browns couldn’t win that game, mostly because of Deshaun Watson’s absence, but Njoku became a franchise legend that day.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Rams Star Shows Respect To Browns Top Assistant Coach

6 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Has Unique Description For Joe Flacco's Throws

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Browns WR Shares Excitement About Joe Flacco

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End Long Drought With Win Against The Rams

19 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

24 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

NBA Legend Paid A Visit To Browns Before Practice

24 hours ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Former NFL Player Gives Big Reason Why Browns Signed Joe Flacco

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Analyst Highlights 1 Advantage Joe Flacco Will Give Browns

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Native Tries To Recruit Travis Kelce To Play For Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Kevin Stefanski Confirms QB Plans For Rams Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans React To Today's Myles Garrett News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

2 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

The Browns Have The AFC North's Leading Rusher

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

3 days ago

Rams Star Shows Respect To Browns Top Assistant Coach

No more pages to load