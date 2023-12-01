Rams Star Shows Respect To Browns Top Assistant Coach

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams will square off in a crucial meeting for both teams.

Notably, it will also mean more for two people in the building.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz go a long way back.

Schwartz was the Detroit Lions’ head coach when they drafted Stafford, and he’s always had nothing but praise for him, going as far as to call him one of the greatest passers of his generation.

Likewise, Stafford had some words of respect for his former coach when asked about their upcoming matchup, calling him one of the best defensive minds in the league and one of the best in the job overall (via Cleveland Browns on Cleveland.com on YouTube).

Notably, Schwartz and Stafford have squared off three times since their Lions days.

As of now, the QB holds bragging rights over his former coach, going 2-1 with five touchdown passes against just one interception.

Nonetheless, this Browns defense might as well be Schwartz’s masterpiece, so there’s a big chance they’re going to keep him on his toes all afternoon.

Few people know Matthews Stafford as well as Jim Schwartz, and it’s not a secret that, while he’s still a great quarterback, his best years are far behind him.

The Browns’ defense will be key to leaving SoFi Stadium with a win, as Kevin Stefanksi’s team will have no choice but to rely on veteran QB Joe Flacco to try and keep the chains moving.

Will Schwartz make it 2-2?

He surely has the personnel to pull it off.