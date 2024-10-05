Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Nick Chubb’s Practice

For over a year, Cleveland Browns fans have waited for the day that running back Nick Chubb would return to practice after suffering a major knee injury last September.

That day finally came for the star running back this week as the Browns removed Chubb from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, opening up a three-week window for Cleveland and Chubb to return to the practice field.

All eyes have been on the videos and pictures shared across the Internet to see how the running back looks in his first action in over a year.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski summed up those videos with his assessment on Friday after practice.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared Stefanski’s comments on Chubb as the head coach believes the running back is well on track to return to action soon.

“Looks like himself to me,” Stefanski said about Chubb, adding, “It’s good to have him out there. He looks good.”

Chubb last played in Week 2 of the 2023 season, suffering a torn MCL and ACL on the same knee he injured while in college.

Videos emerged during the offseason to show the processes that Chubb went through for the recovery.

Until Chubb can return this season, the Browns are relying on backup Jerome Ford and veteran running back D’Onta Foreman to spear the rushing attack.

When Chubb does return to the field, his workload is expected to be small as he ramps up to a full workload later in the season.

