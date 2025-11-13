Browns Nation

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Simulator Projects Browns’ First Pick In 2026 Draft

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Simulator Projects Browns' First Pick In 2026 Draft
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The NFL season isn’t close to over, but Cleveland Browns fans are already thinking ahead. No one can blame them, and there is hope that things can get better next year.

A simulator recently projected the odds of the Browns getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to The Athletic, the Tennessee Titans have a 35 percent chance of picking first, followed by the New York Jets (26 percent), New York Giants (12 percent), New Orleans Saints (9 percent) and Las Vegas Raiders (8 percent).

Then come the Browns, who have a 5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall selection. But they do have a 43 percent chance of being in the top five and an 86 percent chance of ending up in the top 10.

Quarterback Speculation: Will the Browns Go All-In?

The Browns will likely get a rewarding pick in the draft, but there are a lot of questions about what they will do with it. The higher they pick, they will have more options, and they can choose any type of player they want.

Most people assume Cleveland will target a quarterback. Throughout this season, there has been endless speculation and intrigue about that position and its path moving forward.

If the Browns have the No. 1 selection, or close to it, they will be free to select any promising prospect. But if they aren’t at the top, they will have to get strategic.

At this point in the 2025 season, there is a growing number of fans who want to see the Browns fail. Not because they dislike the team, but because their chances in the draft will rise as they continue to sink in the standings.

Right now, they have a slim chance of being the top team in the draft, but there is plenty of season left.

Brandon Marcus
