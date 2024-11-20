Dawand Jones Takes Jab At Reporter Over Comments About Him

The Cleveland Browns suffered a significant injury on Sunday, losing offensive tackle Dawand Jones for the season as suffered a broken bone in his left leg.

Jones underwent surgery to repair the issue, and the left tackle let everyone know via social media that he was fine on Tuesday evening.

He also took time after his surgery to throw a few jabs at detractors, especially Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber.

On X, the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip on Tuesday where Gerstenhaber discussed how he believes Jones has a weight problem that’s keeping him from reaching his potential.

Jones reposted the video while taking a swipe at Gerstenhaber’s comment, clapping back at the analyst for the weight remarks.

“I think we both have a weight problem but I’ll be better this offseason,” Jones captioned the video on X.

I think we both have a weight problem but I’ll be better this offseason https://t.co/tgc2IBnTK3 — Dawand Jones (@dawandj79) November 20, 2024

In the clip, Gerstenhaber also called Jones unreliable due to his “four, five injuries” in the past two seasons.

Indeed, Jones has struggled with health issues, and he’ll miss multiple games at the end of this season for the second time in his brief career.

Jones is in his second season in the NFL after the Browns drafted the 6-foot-8, 374-pound offensive lineman with a fourth-round selection in 2023.

The lineman has played in 21 contests through two seasons, starting 17 of those games.

Last season, Jones was called into action early once offensive tackle Jack Conklin was injured.

He returned to a starting role this season due to Conklin’s knee issues as well as Jedrick Wills’ injuries.

