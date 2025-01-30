Browns Nation

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Defensive Lineman Prospect Says He Looks Up To Myles Garrett

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a good season, but that doesn’t apply to everyone on their team.

Myles Garrett stayed at the top of his game, even despite his team’s struggles.

That’s why he’s such a big inspiration for so many young players out there.

Notably, that includes fellow Texas A&M Aggie Shemar Stewart.

Talking to the Browns during the Senior Bowl’s practices, the defensive end admitted that he looked up to Garrett.

He called him “a monster” and raved about his work ethic, stating that it’s the reason why he’s the best player on the field week in and week out.

Garrett had a similar year to the one he had in his Defensive Player of the Year campaign last season.

Even with his team losing 14 games, he is still a finalist for the award again this year.

Of course, that makes it easy to understand why he was so frustrated and angry at the end of the season.

A player of Garrett’s caliber should be playing for a Super Bowl ring.

He’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest defensive players of all time, so it only makes sense that he wants to play meaningful games.

The Browns have made it clear that they have no intention of trading him or letting him go.

They will likely sign him to a record-breaking contract extension, but more than the money, he wants the team to become more competitive.

