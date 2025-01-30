NFL Draft Expert Names The Best QB Fit For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are considering all of their options at quarterback.

There has been a lot of discussion about possibly pursuing Jalen Milroe, considering his clear connection to former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

However, GM Andrew Berry recently expressed his confidence about Deion Sanders allowing his son Shedeur to play in Cleveland.

Now, NFL Draft scout Matt Miller believes Sanders is the best choice for them.

Talking on Tony Rizzo’s “The Really Big Show” on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned analyst cited that Sanders was the best rookie fit for the Browns.

"For Cleveland, I think Shedeur might be a little bit better rookie fit," – @nfldraftscout on the Cam Ward vs. Sanders QB debate. pic.twitter.com/HTpkDRemwB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 30, 2025

He believes his accuracy and efficiency in the pocket, along with his ability to read the field, will make him an asset for the Browns right from the start.

He also believes he will be a better year-one player due to his ability to process information and his experience in an NFL-like environment during his college days.

Sanders is a good prospect, but he doesn’t appear to have an elite trait.

He’s tough and unfazed by the pressure and is used to being in the spotlight.

When it comes to the physical attributes or the intangibles that come with playing the quarterback position, he’s slightly above average.

Then again, there’s always a chance that he will prove the naysayers wrong and become the next star quarterback in the league.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He's Hearing From Teams About Shedeur Sanders