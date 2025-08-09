Deion Sanders Had 4-Word Reaction To Shedeur’s Debut

The Cleveland Browns’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers provided fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders with his first taste of NFL action.

The spotlight carried extra weight knowing his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, would be watching every snap from Colorado.

Sanders responded with a performance that validated his supporters and silenced early doubters.

The rookie quarterback directed three touchdown drives while completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two scores. He added four carries for 19 yards without throwing an interception.

After Sanders connected with Kaden Davis for his second touchdown pass, Coach Prime took to social media with his reaction.

“Oh yeah what now!” Coach Prime wrote on X.

Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 9, 2025

The celebratory post came after Deion had told reporters before the game that he expected his son’s performance to shake up Cleveland’s quarterback competition.

Sanders played the entire first half and most of the third quarter, taking just two sacks while showing the poise that made him a standout at Colorado.

The performance held particular significance given Sanders’ draft day slide to the fifth round.

Pre-draft interviews reportedly raised questions about his attitude and professionalism, causing him to fall further than many expected. His debut served as an immediate answer to those concerns.

Sanders displayed the arm talent and field vision that made him one of college football’s most productive passers.

His ability to extend plays with his legs added another dimension to his skill set.

The rookie remains in contention for Cleveland’s starting quarterback role heading into the regular season.

His preseason debut certainly strengthened his case in what promises to be a competitive battle.

