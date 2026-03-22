Deion Sanders Hints At Big Change For Shedeur In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal season at the quarterback position, and all eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders as he continues his development. After showing flashes of potential in his rookie year, Sanders remains one of the most intriguing young players on the roster. As he prepares for the 2026 season, there is already speculation about how he might take another step forward. Now, a recent comment from his father, Deion Sanders, has added an interesting wrinkle to that conversation.

The potential change is not about mechanics or scheme. It is something much simpler.

“He’s thinking about switching numbers right now. He’s thinking about going back to No. 2 instead of No. 12,” Deion Sanders said.

That may seem like a small detail, but jersey numbers can carry significance for players, especially when they are tied to past success. Sanders wore No. 2 during his standout college career at Colorado, where he built much of his reputation as a top quarterback prospect. After arriving in Cleveland, he switched to No. 12, marking a new chapter at the professional level.

Now, it appears he could be considering a return to his roots.

On the field, Sanders still has plenty to prove. He has shown accuracy and poise at times, but like many young quarterbacks, consistency remains a work in progress. The Browns are still evaluating their long-term answer at the position, and 2026 will be an important year in determining where Sanders fits into that plan.

Ultimately, whether he wears No. 12 or No. 2, the focus will remain on his play. The Browns need production and stability at quarterback, and Sanders will have every opportunity to show he can provide both. Still, if he does return to his college number, it could be a small but meaningful step as he looks to take the next leap in 2026.

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