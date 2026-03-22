Analyst Says Browns May Have Tough Decision At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns are in a very interesting position, holding the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With glaring needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver, the Browns should have at least one worthy option to fill either of those positions with their first pick of the first round.

But the NFL Draft is known for its surprises, and a player no one expects to be there could somehow fall right into a team’s lap. Fortunately, the Browns have done enough so far this offseason to allow themselves to pivot if necessary.

Analyst Earl D. Mauldin recently said he believes Ohio State defender Arvell Resse could force a tough Browns’ decision at No. 6 if he were to drop from his projected draft slot.

“It’s going to be hard, if he falls, to pass on Arvell Reese,” Mauldin said.

"It's going to be hard, if he falls, to pass on Arvell Reese because you know, I'm biased." 🚨 @earldapearl_216 to @Spencito_ on one potential consideration for the #Browns if they went beyond offense at No. 6 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dJp3HAntlS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 21, 2026

Reese is a consensus top-three prospect in this draft, with The Athletic now listing him at No. 1 in its latest consensus rankings. Many mocks have him as the No. 2 overall selection to the New York Jets, after Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

An off-ball linebacker in college, Reese is projected to be a versatile edge in the NFL, which could cause him to fall just a bit. David Bailey of Texas Tech is an already established defensive end, so he could be the safer pick if the Jets want a pass rusher. Then, if the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3, the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 and the New York Giants at No. 5 decide that they have more pressing needs, Reese could be indeed available when the Browns are on the clock.

Last season, Reese made 69 combined tackles with 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended in 14 games played. He does not turn 21 years old until August, so he may have more upside than anyone in this class.

If this scenario does not play out, the Browns are likely to choose a receiver or tackle instead, with wideout Carnell Tate and linemen Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa as the most mentioned targets.

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Former Browns LB Signs With Titans