Myles Garrett Given Favorable Odds To Win Major NFL Honor

The Cleveland Browns have only won five of their last 25 games.

It’s no surprise that Myles Garrett is frustrated with the organization.

Even so, despite the Browns’ ongoing struggles, the former No. 1 overall pick remains in a league of his own when it comes to pass rushing.

With that in mind, it makes sense to know that he’s currently ahead of the rest of the pack in the race to win Defensive Player of the Year honors again.

As shown by Kalshi Sports, Garrett currently holds a 25 percent chance to take the distinction home this season.

Heading into the bye… does Myles Garrett get his second DPOY this year ? pic.twitter.com/HgypnB0Unf — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 2, 2025

Garrett is a yearly favorite for the award, and you could’ve made a case for him to be the rightful winner at least three more times.

Still, given the Browns’ struggles, it’s also easy to understand why that hasn’t been the case.

The sole fact that Garrett still manages to get all this attention and publicity despite playing for an ever-struggling team speaks volumes about his greatness and impact on the game.

Some might argue that he is the best player in all of football, not just the top non-quarterback, and the tape and stats certainly support that claim.

Unfortunately, his presence has not done much to change the team’s fortunes.

Not even having him sack the quarterback five times was enough to get a win, and things might get a little ugly with him if the team doesn’t get better soon.

NEXT:

Former NFL Scout Shares Eye-Opening Opinion On Shedeur Sanders