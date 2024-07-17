Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been among the top players in the NFL for the past three seasons.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since Cleveland used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Ward.

It’s no surprise that Ward – coming off his third Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 – ranks among the top 100 athletes in the NFL.

Pro Football Network shared its ranking on Twitter this week, naming Ward the No. 97 athlete on its list of top NFL players.

Last season, Ward recorded the fewest stats of his career as quarterbacks avoided throwing to wide receivers he covered.

Still, the cornerback finished with 34 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions in 13 total games.

Cleveland’s defense ranked among the best in the NFL last season by allowing the fewest yards allowed and the fewest passing yards allowed.

This season, Ward will be the veteran presence for a defense that has multiple top-tier cornerbacks in its defensive backfield.

Joining Ward for the third straight season are teammates Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr., two athletes who are consistently praised for their man coverage abilities.

This will also be the second year Cleveland has defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz calling its plays, allowing the defenders to build on their knowledge in the same system.

Entering his seventh season, Ward will look to add to his career totals as the cornerback has 273 tackles, 76 pass deflections, 15 interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 79 games.

