Odds Released For Browns’ Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the best seasons in recent franchise history, and there are more than enough reasons to feel excited about the future of this organization.

Last season, analysts and oddsmakers alike doubted the Browns’ potential and ability to make the playoffs, and it didn’t take long before they proved them wrong.

Even though they had four different players starting at quarterback – including a fifth-round rookie, a former XFL player, and a guy who spent months away from the league before getting the call – Kevin Stefanski’s team managed to reach the promised land.

Now, it seems like oddsmakers still don’t have that much faith in them.

As shown by Browns Wire, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Browns at +140 odds to make the playoffs next season.

The team’s Super Bowl odds are even worse, standing at +4000 in mid-July.

Granted, the Browns play in the most competitive division in all of football, and getting Joe Burrow back propels the Cincinnati Bengals to legitimate postseason and Super Bowl contention.

Then again, Cleveland is a team featuring the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns got major reinforcement for the passing game, and getting Deshaun Watson back to full strength with a new offensive coordinator could do wonders for this team.

Silencing the critics will be nothing new for these core players.

They were the most resilient team in the league last season, and they will have to build off that momentum to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke.

