Myles Garrett Has 1 Word Response About Browns’ Playoff Chances

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season hit another low point Sunday, falling to 2-7 after a 27-10 defeat to the Chargers.

The loss wrapped up their three-game homestand with a disappointing 1-2 record heading into their bye week.

The stats tell an odd story: Cleveland dominated time of possession by over eight minutes and ran 20 more plays than Los Angeles.

Yet their first-half performance was abysmal, averaging a mere 2.1 yards per play.

Despite the gloomy outlook, defensive star Myles Garrett isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

When asked by 92.3 The Fan about the team’s playoff chances, his response was a simple but firm “Yes.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on whether he thinks they can turn this around, make a run at the playoffs: "Yes." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 3, 2024

Garrett backed up his optimism with his own performance on Sunday, finally breaking a surprising four-game sack drought.

The reigning defensive player of the year hadn’t recorded a sack since Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, though he remained disruptive with 15 quarterback hurries during that span.

While Garrett refrained from criticizing the offense’s struggles, the team’s overall performance on Sunday painted a familiar picture.

The Browns have struggled to find their footing all season, with their victory against Baltimore last week standing as their lone bright spot.

The road ahead looks daunting. As Cleveland enters their bye week, the mathematical reality is stark: they’ll need to win out their remaining games to have any shot at the AFC playoffs.

It’s a far cry from last year’s defensive prowess, as the team has stumbled on both sides of the ball throughout this campaign.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Has Honest Admission About Team After Loss To Chargers