Denzel Ward Has Been Nominated For NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns may not have fared well on the field this season, but one of their best players has thrived on and off the gridiron.

Denzel Ward, the league leader in deflected passes, has also led by example with his initiatives outside of football.

That’s why, as Camryn Justice announced on X, the team has chosen him as its nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Denzel Ward has been named the #Browns nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, a prestigious award recognizing players who "excel on the field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 5, 2024

For those who don’t know, this prestigious distinction honors NFL players looking to impact the community positively.

Ward, being an Ohio native, has been very active in that regard since he joined the team in 2018.

He was named a team captain for the first time this season, and he’s paid that confidence back by logging a career-best 19 passes defended.

He also became the only NFL player with at least ten passes defended and two picks every season since he entered the league in 2018.

More importantly, his foundation, Make Them Know Your Name, has made a long-lasting impact in the community.

The foundation is focused on preventing heart-related fatalities by educating communities on heart health and prevention.

All nominees will be honored during the week before Super Bowl LIX, and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Joined Joe Flacco In NFL History On Monday