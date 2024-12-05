Jameis Winston Joined Joe Flacco In NFL History On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best offensive coordinators in the league as their head coach.

That’s why seeing their offense struggling so mightily again with Deshaun Watson at the helm was so disappointing.

The Browns made the playoffs with five different starting quarterbacks last season.

Multiple players, some of whom hadn’t been starters, succeeded in that offense.

That’s evident again in a tweet shared by MLFootball on X.

Apparently, with his 497-yard explosion vs. the Denver Broncos, Jameis Winston has the most passing yards through five starts with a new team in NFL history (1,680).

He passed Joe Flacco, who logged 1,616 with this same Browns last season.

INSANE: #Browns quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco are BOTH TOP-5 IN #NFL HISTORY with passing yards by a QB in his first 5 games. 1) 2024 Jameis Winston: 1,680 yards

2) 2023 Joe Flacco: 1,616 yards 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/3FfI8wuj5v — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 3, 2024

That speaks volumes about how bad Deshaun Watson has been for this team.

Two different quarterbacks have thrived and easily sliced through opposing defenses with this same system and pretty much the same core of players.

Swap Amari Cooper for Jerry Jeudy, and the Browns have virtually the same core of playmakers.

The Browns replaced Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey, yet the outcome is pretty much the same.

This team shouldn’t have this record, and there were more than enough reasons to believe they could’ve been a legitimate dark horse to come out of the AFC North.

Looking back, the Deshaun Watson trade might be one of the most disappointing in major sports history.

