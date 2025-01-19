Insider Says Browns Have A Big Decision To Make About 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Fortunately for them, there will be plenty of options to choose from.

They will reportedly sign a veteran in free agency, and they will also draft a rookie.

However, things get a little more complicated with the NFL Draft.

They have the No. 2 pick.

However, with Cam Ward as the odds-on favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns could be in a tough spot.

There are rumors that Deion Sanders is not willing to allow his son, Shedeur, to play in Cleveland.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com stated that the team could still decide to draft Sanders even if his father doesn’t want them to.

However, he might not even be their top choice at No. 2:

“The bottom line is, the Browns will have to determine early on if Deion will try to prevent Shedeur from playing here. Even if he says he will, the Browns can take their chances and draft him anyway. If Deion studies the list of core players including Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Jack Conklin, he might feel better about Shedder’s chances of success here. At this point, we don’t even know if he’s the Browns’ top choice at No. 2,” Cabot said.

Sanders is a very good prospect, but the 2026 Draft class is richer at the position.

More than that, with Tommy Rees being appointed as their new offensive coordinator, some believe the Browns could lean towards drafting Jalen Milroe, given that they already worked together at Alabama.

More than that, some mock drafts now have the Browns going with Penn State stud Abdul Carter at No. 2.

Carter looks like a game-changing defensive end, and lining him opposite Myles Garrett is a promising idea.

This will be a crucial offseason for the Browns’ organization.

As such, they will need to be very careful in their moves and approach to their quarterback situation.

