Dan Orlovsky Reveals Mind-Blowing Stat About Myles Garrett

To say Myles Garrett is having a career year would be an understatement. He is not just playing the best football of his career; he is putting together one of the most dominant seasons the NFL has ever seen.

In Sunday’s win over the Raiders, Garrett set a new Browns franchise record with his 17th sack of the year. He was not finished, adding another before the game ended. He is now just five sacks away from breaking the all-time single-season record.

With six games left on the schedule, Garrett is in a strong position to make history.

To show how incredible his season has been, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed out that Garrett has more sacks by himself than the Panthers, Bengals, and 49ers have as entire teams this year.

Sacks this season:

Myles Garrett (18.0)

Panthers (16)

Bengals (15)

49ers (12) — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 24, 2025

Garrett Is turning A Disappointing Season Into Must-Watch TV

Garrett has 13 sacks in his last four games, the most any player has ever recorded in that span. He is currently on pace for 27 sacks, which would shatter the single-season record of 22.5 held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

The Browns’ defensive line delivered its best performance of the year on Sunday, piling up ten sacks in a dominant win over the Raiders. As usual, Myles Garrett led the way with three sacks, while Maliek Collins added 2.5 of his own.

With Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback and Garrett chasing NFL history, a season that once looked lost has suddenly become must-watch football.

Many questioned whether the Browns should have traded Garrett this past offseason instead of re-signing him, but he is proving that the team was wise to invest in him and ensure he was part of their future plans.

While the Browns could have received a strong haul of draft picks for him, trading away a generational talent rarely helps a football team in the long run.

