Fans React To Myles Garrett Skipping Hall Of Fame Trip

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
As part of their mandatory minicamp, the Cleveland Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is located in Canton about an hour south of Cleveland.

Such a trip can be a big motivational ploy for current NFL players, as it can show them the legacy they can end up with if they work hard, work smart and are lucky enough to play on a winning team.

But defensive end Myles Garrett said days ago that he won’t make the trip because he doesn’t want to visit the Hall until he himself is inducted into it.

One of the reasons head coach Kevin Stefanski signed off on the trip was to educate his players on the rich history of the original Browns from decades ago and on men such as Jim Brown and Otto Graham.

Across social media, many members of the Dawg Pound feel that Garrett’s decision was a poor one.

 

Every Member Of The Browns Could Use Some Good Vibes Right Now

The team is currently bogged down by the Deshaun Watson situation, which is seemingly getting worse by the week.

More and more alleged victims are stepping forward, and the list of victims who are filing suit or are about to file suit against him is growing.

Minicamp is supposed to be a time where players not only get work in and build chemistry, but a time when they also buy into the potential they have as a unit.

A trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame can help get a team to believe in its potential.

Such a trip can also help motivate players on an individual basis to become the best they can be.

It can be a time where players can dream-build and envision the type of career they can have and the legacy they can leave behind for those who come after them.

However, just because Garrett wasn’t with his teammates when they visited the Hall doesn’t mean he hasn’t been productive during other parts of this mandatory minicamp.

 

Garrett Seems To Have A Shot At The Hall Of Fame Himself

The Browns’ star defensive end may not be quite as prolific as T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is quietly building a case for getting bronzed in Canton someday.

He has registered double-digits in sacks in all but one of his pro seasons, and he has three Pro Bowl and two straight All-Pro First-team selections to his name in just five years.

With other members of the Browns’ defense possibly coming into their own as young contributors this season, Garrett could keep getting better.

Last year was arguably his best season yet, as he put up 16.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits.

If the team somehow manages to make it past the Watson fiasco and a possible or likely suspension, it could return to the playoffs and even make some noise there.

The Browns making playoff appearances a habit, combined with more great seasons from Garrett could earn him that deferred trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

