Denzel Ward Reveals His Choice For Next Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns coaching search has taken a more personal turn, and this time the support is coming directly from inside the locker room.

Cornerback Denzel Ward offered a strong endorsement of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as a potential next head coach, making it clear where he stands on the direction the organization should consider.

“Me personally, I have so much love and respect for coach Schwartz. I would highly recommend coach Schwartz for a head coaching job here,” Ward said.

Denzel Ward endorses Jim Schwartz as next head coach of the #Browns. Schwartz has been the defensive coordinator for three years. pic.twitter.com/4G3I2Cs2iG — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) January 5, 2026

That statement carries weight, especially coming from one of the Browns’ most established defensive leaders. Ward has spent years under Schwartz’s system and has seen firsthand the impact the veteran coach has had on the defense and the culture of the unit.

Schwartz has served as the Browns’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, and during that time, the defense has consistently been one of the best units in the league. Even as the team struggled with inconsistency on offense and turnover elsewhere, the defensive identity remained intact. Physicality. Accountability. Preparation. Those traits have defined the unit during Schwartz’s tenure.

With the Browns officially moving on from Kevin Stefanski, the organization is entering another pivotal coaching cycle. One of the biggest questions has been whether the next head coach should come from outside the building or from within. Ward’s comments clearly push the conversation toward the latter.

Schwartz is not an unknown commodity. He brings decades of experience, including previous head coaching experience in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he has already established credibility inside the Browns locker room. That is something no external candidate can immediately replicate.

For a team that has struggled with discipline and identity, having a coach who already commands respect could provide stability during a transition period.

Whether the Browns ultimately choose to promote from within or look elsewhere remains to be seen. But one thing is now clear.

Jim Schwartz has support in the locker room. And Denzel Ward made sure everyone heard it.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Why Browns Are Keeping Andrew Berry