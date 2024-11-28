Insider Says Former Bears QB Could Be Next Browns Starter

The Cleveland Browns face a complex quarterback conundrum as they navigate the upcoming offseason.

With Deshaun Watson’s hefty contract still on the books for two more years and clear doubts about his long-term viability, the front office is likely looking at potential solutions to their signal-caller situation.

NFL insider Tony Grossi recently offered an intriguing perspective during ESPN Cleveland’s The Daily Grossi, suggesting Justin Fields could emerge as a potential quarterback option for Cleveland.

“I think Justin Fields would be less expensive than Jameis Winston, if Winston keeps winning or playing well and impressing other teams. Even though Justin Fields had a good 6 games, for the most part with Pittsburgh. But if the Browns have to choose another veteran quarterback, I think they’re gonna be under some constraints, seller cap constraints.” Grossi explained.

The Browns’ quarterback landscape presents multiple potential paths forward.

They could opt to have patience with Watson, hoping for a potential turnaround, or explore alternative routes through the 2025 NFL Draft or strategic free agency moves.

Their projected high draft pick provides additional flexibility in addressing the quarterback position.

Fields represents an increasingly compelling option for quarterback-needy teams.

His age, evolving talent, and recent performances with the Steelers make him an attractive prospect for organizations seeking an affordable, long-term quarterback solution.

His ability to step in effectively during Russell Wilson’s absence demonstrated his potential as a capable starter.

Teams like the Browns and New York Jets are actively searching for quarterback alternatives that offer both affordability and promise.

Fields’ trajectory suggests he could be an intriguing candidate for franchises looking to rebuild or reinvigorate their offensive leadership.

The potential quarterback market remains fluid, with teams weighing options between draft prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, veteran free agents, and emerging talents like Fields.

Cleveland’s decision will likely hinge on balancing financial constraints, potential performance, and long-term strategic vision.

