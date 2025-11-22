Denzel Ward Says Browns Veteran Is Having ‘Special’ Season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice with the team earlier this week due to an illness, but he is still set to play with Cleveland when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That is great news, because Garrett has been an incredible defensive player and is definitely in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett’s teammate Denzel Ward said the star is having his best season yet, but that’s not surprising at all.

“I believe so. He may say otherwise, but I feel he’s definitely having his most dominant career that I’ve seen him personally. But he’s been doing this year in and year out. And the fact that he’s able to, it seems like as if he’s gotten better and putting up the numbers that he’s putting up, it’s pretty special,” Ward said of Garrett.

Garrett Eyes NFL Sack Record After Dominant Streak

Garrett has been on fire this year, and especially during the last few games. Over the past three games, Garrett has 10 sacks, tying the NFL record.

He is now leading the league with 15.0, but has his sights set on earning the single-season sack record. Right now, he is on track to break that NFL feat, which sits at 22.5.

He has a good chance of racking up a few more big hits this week because the Raiders will be without two of their starting offensive linemen. How much closer can he get to that desired 22.5?

Garrett has been nothing but solid all season long, and a main reason why the team’s defense consistently receives rave reviews. It’s been a painful season with very few things to be happy about, but Browns fans have been able to consistently count on Garrett and his nonstop defensive presence.

